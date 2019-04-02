More Distillates Storage at Singapore

Distillates: more capacity. File image/Pixabay.

Dutch storage operator Vopak is to add distillate storage at Singapore ahead of the anticipated increase in demand.

Four new tanks are planned with a 67,000 cubic meter capacity, according to media reports. They should become operational by the end of this year.

Demand for distillate fuel grades is expected to increase once the 0.5% sulfur cap on fuel oil comes into force from the start of 2020.

High suflur fuel oil can still be burned by ships as long as the vessels have emission abatement technology, known as scrubbers, installed.