Bunker Firm Island Oil Opens Hong Kong Trading Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new Hong Kong office will be managed by Michell Kamphorst, the firm's head of international trading in Asia. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Island Oil has opened a new trading office in Hong Kong.

The new Hong Kong office will be managed by Michell Kamphorst, the firm's head of international trading in Asia, who had previously launched its Singapore desk in 2014, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The new office is the company's sixth trading desk, following Cyprus, Greece, Singapore, the UK and Shanghai.

"Our company continues on its growth trajectory and expects the new trading office to be a significant contribution in the fulfilment of its vision to be among the most reliable energy and shipping services providers," Vangelis Marinakis, COO of Island Oil, said in the statement.

"We aim to continue growing in a sustainable and ethical manner, always on the basis of mutuality, respect, and fairness."

Contact details for the new Hong Kong office are as follows:

Postal address: 46 Wyndham Street, Winning Centre, Unit B, 19/F, Central, Hong Kong

Email: bunkers.hk@island-oil.com

Tel: +852 3580 8475