Bunker Supplier The Hawks Launches Operation at Hambantota

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is now supplying bunker fuel in Hambantota as well as Colombo, Galle and Trincomalee. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier The Hawks has added the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka to its physical supply footprint.

The firm is now supplying bunker fuel in Hambantota as well as Colombo, Galle and Trincomalee, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"This prime location grants foreign going vessels minimize diversions, save time and fuel," the company said in the post.

The Hawks was founded in 2007 as a fuel distributor in the Maldives. The company is a physical bunker supplier in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, and last March opened an office in Dubai both for international trading and to support its physical operations. The firm also has an office in Singapore.