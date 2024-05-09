BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm Seeks Bunker Claims Expert in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in bunker claims and disputes, as well as B2B trading or buying experience. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A shipping company is seeking to hire a bunker claims expert in Mumbai.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in bunker claims and disputes, as well as B2B trading or buying experience.

The advertisement lists the following additional requirements for the role:

Marine engineering background

Keen, agile and sharp eyes for details

Driven, ambitious, proactive, a team player at the same time able to work confidently as an individual

Bunker claims can be registered by a shipping company when it believes the quality or quantity of fuel delivered did not meet the specifications set out in their contract.

