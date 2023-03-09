FueLNG Carries Out Singapore's First PCTC LNG Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered NYK's vessel the Jasmine Leader with LNG in Singapore on March 8. Image Credit: FueLNG

Singapore supplier FueLNG has carried out the first LNG bunker delivery to a pure car and truck carrier in the city-state's waters.

The firm bunkered NYK's vessel the Jasmine Leader with LNG in Singapore on March 8, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The vessel is one of the world's largest PCTCs.

"This marks a significant step towards achieving our long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group's ocean-going businesses, and we are grateful to FueLNG and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for their collaboration and support in making this possible," Yuji Nishijima, fuel procurement executive officer at NYK, said in the statement.

The recent rapid growth in the LNG bunkering market was dented last year as record gas prices caused some owners of dual-fuelled ships to revert to using conventional bunkers. Singapore saw its LNG bunker sales drop from 50,000 mt in 2021 to 16,000 mt in 2022.

But the market is expected to resume its previous growth path this year as gas prices return to previous levels and new LNG-fuelled ships continue to be delivered.