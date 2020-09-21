Mining Giant BHP in Negotiations Over LNG Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BHP's ships will take iron ore cargoes from Australia to China. File Image / Pixabay

Mining company BHP is in negotiations over the supply of LNG as a bunker fuel for its five new gas-powered ships, according to news agency Reuters.

BHP is in discussions with three companies to supply LNG from 2022 to 2027, Reuters reported Monday, citing vice president for maritime and supply chain excellence Rashpal Bhatti.

Earlier this month Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) announced that it would supply five LNG-fuelled bulk carriers to BHP for iron ore shipments from Australia to China.

The 209,000 DWT ships are scheduled to be delivered throughout 2022, EPS said.

BHP will assess the vessels once they are on the water before deciding whether to use more gas-powered ships, Reuters cited Bhatti as saying.