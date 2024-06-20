BUNKER JOBS: Logistics Firm Seeks Bunker Branch Operations Manager in Singapore

A logistics and intelligence firm is seeking to hire a branch operations manager for defence and naval marine fuel logistics in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'offering intelligence and logistics services in over 100 plus countries for over a decade supporting deployments whether it be on Land, Sea, or Air'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping and bunkering, with a solid understanding of port services.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for Establishing, managing and growing the Singapore office within the Logistics, Maritime Agents, Marine Fuel and Operations sector for the defense sector

Day to Day management of administrative tasks: Face of the business handling banks, Managers, Lawyers, Traders, Agents etc

Sourcing Agents, Suppliers, Bunker/Marine Fuel Suppliers, Ship Chandlers et for the groups requirements within the region to identify best service providers for the clients requirements

Continuous communication with Senior management in their European HQ with frequent meetings to implement business and growth strategy

Ensure all local business is concluded in a timely and effective manor across agents, Logistics, Operations, 3rd party agencies

Identifying and concluding new business opportunities for clients within the region (SEA, Far East, Sub Indian Continent)

Day-to-Day management of the team in Singapore identifying training, control tasks, and coordination for employees

