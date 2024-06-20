Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Logistics Firm Seeks Bunker Branch Operations Manager in Singapore
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping and bunkering, with a solid understanding of port services. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search
A logistics and intelligence firm is seeking to hire a branch operations manager for defence and naval marine fuel logistics in Singapore.
Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.
The employer is described as 'offering intelligence and logistics services in over 100 plus countries for over a decade supporting deployments whether it be on Land, Sea, or Air'.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping and bunkering, with a solid understanding of port services.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for Establishing, managing and growing the Singapore office within the Logistics, Maritime Agents, Marine Fuel and Operations sector for the defense sector
- Day to Day management of administrative tasks: Face of the business handling banks, Managers, Lawyers, Traders, Agents etc
- Sourcing Agents, Suppliers, Bunker/Marine Fuel Suppliers, Ship Chandlers et for the groups requirements within the region to identify best service providers for the clients requirements
- Continuous communication with Senior management in their European HQ with frequent meetings to implement business and growth strategy
- Ensure all local business is concluded in a timely and effective manor across agents, Logistics, Operations, 3rd party agencies
- Identifying and concluding new business opportunities for clients within the region (SEA, Far East, Sub Indian Continent)
- Day-to-Day management of the team in Singapore identifying training, control tasks, and coordination for employees
For more information, click here.