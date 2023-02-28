India Zeros in on Older Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships working cargo at Pipavav port. File Image / Pixabay.

Older ships involved in cabotage trade are to be kept out of Indian ports.

According to a government order, 25-year-old tankers, bulk carriers and general cargo vessels, both those registered in India and those not, are to be banned from working cargo at Indian ports.

The restriction applies to Indian- and foreign-flagged ships that already need a government licence to operate under cabotage rules, regional news provider the India Times reports.

Under the new ruling, some ship types, for example gas/chemical carriers and harbour tugs, will have a longer age limit while others have a three-year grace period, according to the report.

The move is to encourage a younger fleet better able to meet safety and environmental rules, it added.