Vopak to Help Set Up Green Methanol Bunkering in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the vice mayor of Tianjin. Image Credit: Vopak

Global storage firm Vopak plans to help set up a green methanol bunkering operation in China.

The firm has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the vice mayor of Tianjin setting out plans to repurpose its infrastructure at the Northern Chinese port for new energies, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The company plans to work closely with Tianjin Port Group on developing a green methanol bunkering service.

"Tianjin, the economic hub of Bohai Bay, is the largest port in Northern China," Vopak said in the post.

"As the number of new energies projects in the area continues to grow, Tianjin is becoming an increasingly important logistics hub for their development."