IMO2020: Yang Ming Opting for Low Sulfur Bunkers

Box carriers are opting for a range of compliance choices. File Image / Pixabay

Box carrier Yang Ming says it will use low sulfur bunkers for IMO 2020 compliance, at least initially, but has not ruled out the use of scrubbers or a switch to liquefied natural gas (LNG) at a later date.

"The use of low-sulfur fuel is the intended solution for now, but we can't rule out other options like scrubber installation and LNG related infrastructure," the Taiwan carrier told Platts.

"Under the circumstances of unexpectedly slow recovery in the marine industry as well as the uncertainty of further changes to legislation worldwide, we think the measures will need to be decided prudently."

Alphaliner ranks Yang Ming as the ninth biggest box player by capacity with 2.9% of the market.

Fellow top 10 carrier Maersk was one of the first to voice its choice for IMO 2020 compliance, telling Ship & Bunker last year it was dismissing the use of scrubbers in favour of using inherently compliant fuels when the global sulfur cap falls to 0.50% from January 1, 2020.

CMA CGM, ranked as the third largest carrier by capacity, is one of the first major box players to back LNG, opting to use the alternative fuel for its newbuild mega-vessels.

HMM is understood to be contemplating a similar move.