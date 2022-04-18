Singapore: Bunker Clerks Book Jail Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Headng for jail. File Image / Pixabay.

Two bunker clerks have got jail time for stealing fuel from their employer.

The two men worked for Singapore-based bunker firm Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services overseeing operations for the bunker tanker Libra.

They stole small parcels of bunker fuel amounting to 313 metric tonnes and worth around S$237,000 ($175,000) to resell it, according to local media outlet Channel News Asia.

A third man, a manager, also involved in the scam, has received jail time.

The court heard that a small amount of fuel was reserved from individual bunker operations by introducing air into the master pipeline.

In this way, the three convicted employees were able to circumvent the mass flow meter readings as the meter would record fuel outflow when none was being delivered, the report said.