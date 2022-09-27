BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Purchasing Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job is based in Fratelli Cosulich's Singapore office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Bunker supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a purchasing executive in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of purchasing experience, preferably in shipping or another marine sector, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure that Purchase Orders are processed in adherence to Company's purchasing guidelines

To ensure all orders for vessels' requirements have been placed against requisitions approved by Technical Superintendent or Marine Superintendent

Negotiate with vendors for best pricing and other terms (payment/delivery terms, etc.)

To carry out the current system of invoice processing and checking for spares and stores ordered

Reviews requisitions and clarifies with marine/technical dept on any discrepancy or incomplete information with regards to specification, quality, quantity and delivery requirements

Prepare monthly status of spares for the fleet

Maintain and update approved vendor list files

Evaluate new vendors and reassess the existing vendors based on the procurement policies to shortlist and recommend vendors for approval under the supervision of senior management

Plan or arrange the transport for the collection/transfer of spares/stores to the respective ships according to the information provided by the Superintendents

Maintain updated filing system for SR, PO, DO, WO, pass out notes to review purchasing logistics

Prepares audit for procurement activities and provides information for audit close-out to resolve the issues raised, documenting and maintaining the reports for further process improvement

To arrange shipments of stores and spares by air, sea and road freight to and from Singapore and overseas ports

Review and ascertain the best products and suppliers in terms of best value, delivery schedules and quality

Perform other duties as assigned by the Asst. Purchasing Manager/Senior Management

For more information, click here.