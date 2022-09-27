Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Purchasing Executive in Singapore
Tuesday September 27, 2022
The job is based in Fratelli Cosulich's Singapore office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich
Bunker supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a purchasing executive in Singapore.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of purchasing experience, preferably in shipping or another marine sector, it said in a job advertisement this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Ensure that Purchase Orders are processed in adherence to Company's purchasing guidelines
- To ensure all orders for vessels' requirements have been placed against requisitions approved by Technical Superintendent or Marine Superintendent
- Negotiate with vendors for best pricing and other terms (payment/delivery terms, etc.)
- To carry out the current system of invoice processing and checking for spares and stores ordered
- Reviews requisitions and clarifies with marine/technical dept on any discrepancy or incomplete information with regards to specification, quality, quantity and delivery requirements
- Prepare monthly status of spares for the fleet
- Maintain and update approved vendor list files
- Evaluate new vendors and reassess the existing vendors based on the procurement policies to shortlist and recommend vendors for approval under the supervision of senior management
- Plan or arrange the transport for the collection/transfer of spares/stores to the respective ships according to the information provided by the Superintendents
- Maintain updated filing system for SR, PO, DO, WO, pass out notes to review purchasing logistics
- Prepares audit for procurement activities and provides information for audit close-out to resolve the issues raised, documenting and maintaining the reports for further process improvement
- To arrange shipments of stores and spares by air, sea and road freight to and from Singapore and overseas ports
- Review and ascertain the best products and suppliers in terms of best value, delivery schedules and quality
- Perform other duties as assigned by the Asst. Purchasing Manager/Senior Management
