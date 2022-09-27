BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Purchasing Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 27, 2022

Bunker supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a purchasing executive in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of purchasing experience, preferably in shipping or another marine sector, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Ensure that Purchase Orders are processed in adherence to Company's purchasing guidelines
  • To ensure all orders for vessels' requirements have been placed against requisitions approved by Technical Superintendent or Marine Superintendent
  • Negotiate with vendors for best pricing and other terms (payment/delivery terms, etc.)
  • To carry out the current system of invoice processing and checking for spares and stores ordered
  • Reviews requisitions and clarifies with marine/technical dept on any discrepancy or incomplete information with regards to specification, quality, quantity and delivery requirements
  • Prepare monthly status of spares for the fleet
  • Maintain and update approved vendor list files
  • Evaluate new vendors and reassess the existing vendors based on the procurement policies to shortlist and recommend vendors for approval under the supervision of senior management
  • Plan or arrange the transport for the collection/transfer of spares/stores to the respective ships according to the information provided by the Superintendents
  • Maintain updated filing system for SR, PO, DO, WO, pass out notes to review purchasing logistics
  • Prepares audit for procurement activities and provides information for audit close-out to resolve the issues raised, documenting and maintaining the reports for further process improvement
  • To arrange shipments of stores and spares by air, sea and road freight to and from Singapore and overseas ports
  • Review and ascertain the best products and suppliers in terms of best value, delivery schedules and quality
  • Perform other duties as assigned by the Asst. Purchasing Manager/Senior Management

For more information, click here.

