OceanScore Opens Singapore Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime data analytics firm OceanScore has opened a new office in Singapore to help boost its business in the Asia-Pacific region.

The firm's new Singapore office is its fourth after Hamburg, Poland and Madeira, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The office was formally opened on July 30, and the firm has appointed Leo Grayson as head of commercial APAC to lead the team there.

"OceanScore already serves dozens of shipping companies that have signed up for its web-based digital application ETS Manager, an end-to-end management solution for automated tracking, allocation, invoicing and accounting of EU Allowances (EUAs/carbon credits) to simplify complexity of commercial processes and mitigate risk related to the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS)," the company said in the statement.

"Among its clients are major shipping companies including MSC and Döhle Group, as well as Norbulk, Offen Group, Orion and Zeaborn Ship Management, with total coverage of more than 1000 vessels."