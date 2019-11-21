Malaysia's Open Loop ban Disappoints CSA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubber control box on DFDS Freesia Seaways, chief engineer Jan Espersen (pictured right). Image credit: Ship & Bunker

The move by Malaysia to prohibit the operation of open loop scrubbers in its ports has been met with dismay by pro-scrubber group Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA) 2020.

"We are disappointed in this announcement," CSA 2020 chairman Capt Mike Kaczmarek said.

The reasoning or timing behind the decision is unclear given the imminent application of the global sulphur cap and that the International Maritime Organisation is involved in a comprehensive evaluation of the environmental impact of exhaust gas cleaning systems in ports.

"We don't know what's behind this decision by the Malaysian Marine Department.

"But it was not likely science-based, as there is no evidence that would clearly support it."

Open loop scrubbers, in contrast to closed loop units, return washwater into the sea.

Malaysia is the latest maritime authority to enact a ban on open loop operation in ports joining nearby Singapore. However, the number of ports worldwide instigating such a ban is small.

A recent study on washwater in European port waters found little impact on water quality.