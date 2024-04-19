BUNKER JOBS: GeoServe Seeks Bunker Optimisation Team Leader in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker management or claims and bunkering operations. Image Credit: GeoServe

Maritime solutions provider GeoServe is seeking to hire a bunker optimisation team leader in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker management or claims and bunkering operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Complete checking of bunker accounting as documented by Bunker Survey Inspection Report (bunker survey) and ships records including validation of vessel operations which consume bunkers and last ROB figures compared to inspection documentation (bunker survey) for about 150 vessels.

A potential review of ship(s) records (Oil Logs, tank strappings, wedge tables, engine room logs, noon reports and Statements of Facts) in case of discrepancies.

Querying Vessel in case of any such findings for clarification and requesting additional documents.

Assist Clients operation team to account for discrepancies in their accounting system as per agreed procedures.

Keep track of data flow from 3rd Party API

Liaise with vessel/Team/Data Sources for maintaining error free reporting system.

Create/Edit/Streamline and review Data flow into Appropriate Software platforms.

Ensure Data Analytics/Reports section is updated and working for Clients use.

Provide Data Analysis as regards to Supplier details, Discrepancies, effectiveness of Bunker surveys, ROB checks

Process optimization/development – help in continuous improvement in the team's various processes.

Monthly /Quarterly accounting

Create Presentations/case studies as per business requirements.

Conduct training of Team members.

For more information, click here.