Gard Joins Companies Warning About Singapore HSFO Contamination

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The samples with contaminants found in them were delivered in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Insurance association Gard has joined the list of companies warning about a possible bunker contamination problem in Singapore.

The firm's members are reporting operational problems after taking on HSFO in Singapore during the first quarter of this year, it said in a statement on its website this week.

"Gard insured vessels have experienced operational issues that may be related to contaminated stems including blackouts, loss of propulsion, high exhaust temperature deviation and excessive sludging in the fuel system," the company said in the statement.

"In some cases, the vessels even required a tow to port. The long terms effect of these contaminants on the machinery, if any, are not yet known."

VPS, Maritec and FOBAS have all raised the same problem over the past month. The issue is thought to be related to chlorinated hydrocarbons being found in the fuel.

The contamination is only being found with advanced GCMS testing, with the fuel otherwise showing as on-specification with standard ISO 8217 testing.

Gard makes the following recommendations to its members in the statement: