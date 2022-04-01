Asia/Pacific News
Gard Joins Companies Warning About Singapore HSFO Contamination
The samples with contaminants found in them were delivered in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay
Insurance association Gard has joined the list of companies warning about a possible bunker contamination problem in Singapore.
The firm's members are reporting operational problems after taking on HSFO in Singapore during the first quarter of this year, it said in a statement on its website this week.
"Gard insured vessels have experienced operational issues that may be related to contaminated stems including blackouts, loss of propulsion, high exhaust temperature deviation and excessive sludging in the fuel system," the company said in the statement.
"In some cases, the vessels even required a tow to port. The long terms effect of these contaminants on the machinery, if any, are not yet known."
VPS, Maritec and FOBAS have all raised the same problem over the past month. The issue is thought to be related to chlorinated hydrocarbons being found in the fuel.
The contamination is only being found with advanced GCMS testing, with the fuel otherwise showing as on-specification with standard ISO 8217 testing.
Gard makes the following recommendations to its members in the statement:
- Ship's crew on vessels that have recently stemmed HSFO bunkers in Singapore should be aware of the possible presence of chlorinated hydrocarbons and the potential effects on the vessel operation. Before using the fuel, owners, operators and charterers may consider seeking assurances from the supplier that the fuel has been tested for chlorinated hydrocarbons and request documentation of the results. At this time, the affected fuel seems to be limited to HFSO, that is, fuel that is intended for consumption by vessels fitted with scrubbers in order to comply with MARPOL sulphur emission standards. This alert does not apply to distillates.
- Owners and managers should consider arranging for testing of samples taken before and after the fuel treatment plant to gauge the fuel oil quality at the engine inlet. This will indicate whether the purification system is functioning optimally. It could give early indications of increased engine wear-and-tear and will assist in resolving fuel quality disputes.
- On testing requirements for manifold delivery samples, owners and managers can consider ordering investigative analysis, beyond what is required as per Table 2 of ISO 8217, especially when the vessel is experiencing operational issues. Advanced tests such as GC-MS may help to identify contaminants that could cause damage to the main or auxiliary engines.
Owners and charterers should be aware that bunker supply contracts contain various time limits and methods for notification to the bunker provider of problematic fuel. The purchaser should review the bunker sale contract terms and conditions carefully and provide timely notice of operational problems that may be related to the fuel supplied.
Having a constructive dialogue with the bunker suppliers before taking on bunkers to discuss the concerns related to the possible presence of chlorinated hydrocarbons in HSFO can also yield positive results.
- Lastly, bunker samples taken at the time of delivery will be relevant evidence that may help to resolve a dispute between owners and charterers regarding the compliance of the fuel supplied as well as between seller and purchaser under the bunker sale contract. For more information please refer to our alert and poster on bunker sampling.