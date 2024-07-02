Island Oil Appoints Senior Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lulla has worked for the company since July 2021. Image Credit: Sascha Lulla / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Island Oil has appointed a senior trader in Singapore.

Sascha Lulla has been appointed to the role of senior trader in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Lulla has worked for the company since July 2021, serving previously as a trader in Singapore.

He had earlier worked for Sing Fuels from 2020 to 2021, for GP Global from March to September 2020 and for Praxis Energy Agents from 2019 to 2020.

Island Oil is a physical supplier at various ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea, as well as trading bunkers worldwide.