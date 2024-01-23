Singapore: Efficiency Focus for New Ship Registry Members

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: regional centre for shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore's ship registry (SRS), which is administered by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, has passed 100 million gross tonnage with its latest registration, a dual-fuelled liquefied naturas gas VLCC called Eagle Veracruz.

In addition to its dual-fuel capability, the ship has a range of energy-efficient features, the authority said. The ship's engine is designed to be readily adaptable to future low-carbon fuels. Decarbonisation and digitalisation are a key focus of the registry.

"Twenty-two newly Singapore-registered ships have received Green Ship Certificates under the Green Ship Programme in 2023," according to the MPA.

"It expects more such greener ships to use Singapore as their flag of choice in the coming years," the authority added.

Under International Maritime Organisation plans, global shipping should reach net zero emissions by 2050. The target is to be reached in stages with greater vessel efficiency a key part of the strategy.