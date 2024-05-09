Fratelli Cosulich to Take on Methanol and Biofuel Bunker Delivery Vessel in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be able to carry both methanol and biofuel blends with up to 100% biofuel content. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is adding a ship capable of carrying both biofuels and methanol to its bunker delivery fleet in Singapore.

The firm has taken delivery of the IMO Type II chemical bunker tanker Marta Cosulich, and the vessel is on its way to Singapore, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ship will be able to carry both methanol and biofuel blends with up to 100% biofuel content.

"As an integral part of our fleet expansion strategy, Marta Cosulich joins our esteemed lineup of vessels operating in the bustling port of Singapore," the company said in the statement.

"With a fleet of meticulously maintained bunker tankers already making waves, we are proud to uphold the highest standards approved by the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), ensuring deliveries in strict compliance with the Singapore Standard Code of Practice for Bunkering (SS648)."