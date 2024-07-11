Vitol Bunkers Adds 12 Singapore Barges to ZeroNorth eBDN Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kenneth Juhls is managing director of ZeroNorth Bunker. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Marine fuel supplier Vitol Bunkers has taken on the ZeroNorth eBDN service for 12 of its barges in Singapore.

Vitol's addition now means ZeroNorth's service covers 56 barges from 10 customers in Singapore, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Singapore launched the use of eBDNs for bunker operations in its waters in November, and plans to make it compulsory in due course.

"Adopting ZeroNorth's eBDN solution has marked a step change in our bunker delivery processes," Rishab Bahl, managing director of V-Bunkers, said in the statement.

"Aligned with our objective to reduce emissions through greater operational efficiencies, it will allow us to optimise our operations and enhance collaboration with bunker buyers, allowing all stakeholders to minimise costs, achieve greater data accuracy and avoid delays.

"We believe the roll-out of eBDN in Singapore and globally will be an accelerant for identifying further opportunities to digitalise critical information about the fuel.

"In the years to come the regulatory requirements including proof of sustainability will put significant administrative burdens on both the buyer and the suppliers; here eBDN can play a valuable role."