BUNKER JOBS: Singapore-Based Firm Seeks Global Head of Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with rich experience in bunker management and understanding of shipping companies' internal KPIs. Image Credit: Tura Executive

A Singapore-based energy company is seeking to hire a global head of bunker sales.

Recruitment company Tura Executive highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with rich experience in bunker management and understanding of shipping companies' internal KPIs.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Oversee the Bunker offering, leading internal meetings and setting the stage for success

Pursue promising leads within the shipping industry, working hand-in-hand with our global sales team to meet and exceed targets

Showcase innovative solutions in client meetings, with a focus on optimizing bunker planning and procurement

Share your discoveries and recommend improvements, whether it's in a report or during face-to-face client interactions and workshops

Collaborate with our fellow sales experts, exploring opportunities to cross-sell and upsell our solutions

Dive deep into understanding our clients' needs and influencing product customization by collaborating closely with our developers

Take control in managing client projects, including providing training to new customers and coordinating with our Operations delivery teams for project setup

