Bunker Partner Hires Trading Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chong had previously worked for Sing Fuels in Singapore since December 2020. Image Credit: Lynn Chong / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner has hired a new trading manager in Singapore.

Lynn Chong has joined the company as trading manager in Singapore as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Chong had previously worked for Sing Fuels in Singapore since December 2020, serving most recently as its regional sales manager.

She had earlier served in various Singapore bunkering roles for Cockett Group from 2013 to 2016, for Universal Energy from 2012 to 2013 and for Peninsula from 2007 to 2012.

Tallinn-based Bunker Partner trades marine fuels and other commodities worldwide, with trading offices in Estonia, Cyprus, Singapore, the UAE, Greece, Germany and Denmark, according to its website. The firm was launched in 2015.