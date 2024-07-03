Former Shell Employees Plead Guilty in MGO Misappropriation Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than 200,000 mt of MGO was allegedly misappropriated from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery between 2014 and 2018. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Two former employees of global energy producer Shell have pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a case related to the misappropriation of the company's Singapore refinery.

Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhammad Akram made at least $1.3 million from his role in the conspiracy, while Koh Choon Wei made at least $1 million, local news provider the Straits Times reported on Tuesday.

Muzaffar pleaded guilty to 20 counts of abetting the commission of criminal breach of trust, five of using criminal benefits and six related to corruption. Koh pleaded guilty to 14 charges of abetting the commission of criminal breach of trust and five of using criminal benefits.

The pair pleaded guilty in Singapore's High Court on July 2, and face sentencing on July 25.

More than 200,000 mt of MGO was allegedly misappropriated from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery between 2014 and 2018. Shell first reported the missing fuel to the police in August 2017.