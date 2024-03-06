Engine Maker Builds up Presence in Singapore

Singapore: new service centere. File Image / Pixabay.

A marine engine manufacturer has set up an after-sales and logistics facility in Singapore to focus on servicing engine units that use alternative bunker fuels.

The new facility extends MAN Energy Solutions' presence in the southeast Asian port and will feature a workshop to provide maintenance and repair services including for the company's alternative-fuel engines, the Martimie and Port Authority of Singapore said.

Alternative engine units include two-stroke methanol dual-fuel engines as well as two-stroke ammonia dual-fuel engines.

MAN's Singapore base, which is its biggest outside Europe, has a staff of around 250. This is expected to rise to 400 or so staff with the new development.