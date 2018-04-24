Taiwan Launches Electric-Power Bunker Tankers

Kaohsiung harbor view from leisure craft (file image/pixabay)

Two electric power bunker tankers to be deployed at the port of Kaohsiung where they will bunker CPC Corporation's fleet were unveiled in the port yesterday.

The double-hull ships were built in Singapore at a cost of $12 million per ship, according to Taiwanese news provider Taiwan News.

The vessels' cargo capacity is 2,700 metric tonnes.

CPC chairman Tai Chien is cited in the report as saying that the new barges will produce 29% less of greenhouse gas carbon dioxide than each of the other gas-powered vessels in the CPC fleet.

In addition they are expected to make a contribution to improving air quality in Kaohsiung, according to the report.