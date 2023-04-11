Asia/Pacific News
MMEA Arrests Tanker in Malaysia Over Alleged Unauthorised Bunkering
Tuesday April 11, 2023
The vessels were being observed around Penang for almost a week prior to the arrest. Image Credit: MMEA
The Malaysian authorities have arrested a tanker and a tugboat on suspicion of carrying out an unauthorised oil transfer in the country's waters.
The Malaysian-flagged tanker Mekar Jaya and the Thai-flagged tug YKP Karishma were detained at about 2:10 PM local time on April 6, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a social media post late last week.
The vessels were being observed around Penang for almost a week, and are suspected of carrying out an unauthorised ship-to-ship transfer of diesel.
The skipper and chief engineer of both vessels have been taken to Batu Uban for further questioning, according to the statement.