MMEA Arrests Tanker in Malaysia Over Alleged Unauthorised Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels were being observed around Penang for almost a week prior to the arrest. Image Credit: MMEA

The Malaysian authorities have arrested a tanker and a tugboat on suspicion of carrying out an unauthorised oil transfer in the country's waters.

The Malaysian-flagged tanker Mekar Jaya and the Thai-flagged tug YKP Karishma were detained at about 2:10 PM local time on April 6, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a social media post late last week.

The vessels were being observed around Penang for almost a week, and are suspected of carrying out an unauthorised ship-to-ship transfer of diesel.

The skipper and chief engineer of both vessels have been taken to Batu Uban for further questioning, according to the statement.