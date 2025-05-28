BUNKER JOBS: Pertamina Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday May 28, 2025

Energy company Pertamina International Marketing & Distribution is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of trading experience and fluent Japanese or Korean, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Oversee the development and implementation of policies, strategies, and plans for bunker trading operations at PIMD.
  • Supervise and manage bunker trading activities, from sourcing cargo bunkers from suppliers to ensuring the availability of transportation (bunker barges), providing price quotations to customers, and conducting sales evaluations.
  • Monitor and manage the risk exposure of the bunker trading book to protect against adverse market movements.
  • Manage the performance of consumer credit facilities and coordinate with the Finance department to ensure timely payments from customers and settlements with suppliers.
  • Coordinate with the Legal team to manage contracts, General Terms & Conditions, resolve disputes, and ensure adherence to global sanctions and policies affecting companies and vessels.

