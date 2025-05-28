BUNKER JOBS: Pertamina Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Energy company Pertamina International Marketing & Distribution is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of trading experience and fluent Japanese or Korean, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Oversee the development and implementation of policies, strategies, and plans for bunker trading operations at PIMD.

Supervise and manage bunker trading activities, from sourcing cargo bunkers from suppliers to ensuring the availability of transportation (bunker barges), providing price quotations to customers, and conducting sales evaluations.

Monitor and manage the risk exposure of the bunker trading book to protect against adverse market movements.

Manage the performance of consumer credit facilities and coordinate with the Finance department to ensure timely payments from customers and settlements with suppliers.

Coordinate with the Legal team to manage contracts, General Terms & Conditions, resolve disputes, and ensure adherence to global sanctions and policies affecting companies and vessels.

For more information, click here.