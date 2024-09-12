KPI OceanConnect Opens New Office in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company held an opening reception for the new office on September 10. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has opened a new office in Japan.

Ken Kobayashi has taken up the role of head of Japan at KPI OceanConnect to run the new Tokyo office, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Kobayashi has worked for the company since November 2022, serving previously as senior account manager.

The firm intends to hire more staff in Japan, and the new office is the company's fifth in Asia.

"KPI OceanConnect has worked closely with clients in Japan for a very long time," Anders Grønborg, CEO of KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.

"As a key market for our sector and our business, this new office allows us to be closer to our customers and other important local stakeholders.

"It is a time of transformation in the maritime value chain, and we are ready to work with our partners to identify opportunities for further collaboration and innovative solutions.

"We believe that our values of decency, good governance, transparency and long-term sustainability resonate well in this market."

The company held an opening reception for the new office on September 10.