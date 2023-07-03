New LNG Bunkering Business Launched in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new bunker business will cover the Osaka Bay and Seto Inland Sea areas. File Image / Pixabay

Japan's Osaka Gas has launched a new LNG bunkering business.

The firm's new bunker business will cover the Osaka Bay and Seto Inland Sea areas, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

The firm plans to start operating a delivery vessel with 1,500 mt of capacity in fiscal 2026. The gas will be loaded from Osaka Gas LNG terminals.

The delivery vessel will be operated by NSUT.

"The Daigas Group intends to expand the LNG bunkering business and achieve the commercialisation of e-methane and its application to bunkering, aiming to contribute to a lower-carbon and decarbonised marine transportation industry," the company said in the statement.