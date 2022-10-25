Vessel Held in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: regional centre for shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been detained in the port of Singapore, according to court records.

The ship, Glen Grant, was arrested last week on October 21, the records show. It is the third ship to be detained this month.

The vessel is listed as a 2014-built general cargo ship that is controlled by Singaporean interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The reasons for the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the running of the vessel.

The southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub is an important regional centre for maritime trade and shipping business in general.