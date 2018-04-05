Singapore Maritime Week to Put MFM in Focus

Meetings planned on mass flow metering (file image/pixabay)

Singapore Maritime Week (SMW), which runs in Singapore towards the end of the month, is to include an event on mass flow metering (MFM).

Among the weeklong series of event are two meetings on MFM called MFM bunkering -- more than plug-and-play.

The meetings will look into the development of new international standards, including ISO 21562 for ships and marine technology -- bunker fuel mass flow meters -- requirements and ISO 22192 for bunkering of marine fuel using the Coriolis mass flow meter (MFM) system, according to the SMW website.

Other events include an liquified natural gas (LNG) forum, which will also look at LNG bunkering, autonomous shipping and cyber security.

SMW is organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore from April 22-29. The MFM bunkering events are planned for April 23 and 26.

