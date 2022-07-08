NYK Plans to Install Bunker-Saving Devices on 50 Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The energy-saving devices could include more friction-resistant propellers. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK is set to install fuel-saving devices on 50 of its dry bulk carriers.

The firm's installation programme will be carried out over three years, NYK said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The company is working with marine equipment manufacturer Nakashima Propeller and ship design firm Fluid Techno.

"This business alliance can be said to be a pioneering attempt in the maritime industry, in which three companies will jointly work on the best mix of multiple energy-saving devices by utilizing the knowledge and strengths of each company," NYK said in the statement.

"Through this initiative, improvement of fuel efficiency by one to eight percent and reduction of vessel GHG emissions are expected."