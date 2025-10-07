MOL Joins Australian Ammonia Bunkering Initiative

CG Image of ammonia bunkering vessel to be ordered by Oceania. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm MOL has joined a project to develop ammonia bunkering operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

MOL has signed an MoU with NH3 and Oceania to promote collaboration and development of the project, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday

The initiative aims to establish a low-carbon ammonia bunkering network serving large vessels, including capesize bulk carriers calling at the region's major ports.

“ The Pilbara region is one of the world's busiest iron ore export hubs

The Pilbara Ports Authority has already entered a joint development agreement with NH3, which will supply blue ammonia, and Oceania, which will manage bunkering operations.

Together with MOL, the partners aim to launch ammonia bunkering services at the ports of Dampier and Port Hedland by 2030.

MOL is also set to co-own three ammonia-fuelled bulk carriers with Belgium-based CMB.TECH, expected for delivery between 2026 and 2027. The company is considering deploying these vessels on the West Australia–East Asia trade route.

"We are honoured to sign this MoU with NH3 and Oceania today, which will be a vital hub for our ammonia dual-fuelled capesize bulkers scheduled to commence operations from 2026," Kazuhiro Takahashi, managing executive officer at MOL, said.