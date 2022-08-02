IBIA Appoints New Regional Manager in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker industry body IBIA has appointed a new regional manager in Asia.

Siti Noraini Zaini has taken up the role as of July 18, IBIA said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Zaini had previously worked for more than ten years at the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA).

"At SSA, Siti managed stakeholders' engagements and was the Secretary of the various Committees and Sub-Committees, including the SSA Marine Fuels Committee where she led and develop various initiatives such as the MPA-SSA IMO 2020 Conference, and most recently, an information pack on the Biofuels Bunkering in the Port of Singapore," IBIA said in the statement.

The industry body is hosting its IBIA Annual Convention 2022 in Houston in November. The convention will be held at the JW Marriott Houston hotel on November 15-17. The event will consist of a bunker training course on November 15, followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions over the following two days.

For more information and to register for the event, click here. If you would be interested in participating as a speaker or panellist, contact IBIA's global head of marketing and events, Sofia Konstantopoulou, at sofia.konstantopoulou@ibia.net.

If you would be interested in sponsoring the event, contact Ship & Bunker's head of sales and partnerships, Paul Davis, at sales@shipandbunker.com.