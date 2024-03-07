Integr8 Fuels Expands to Australasia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chris Seidel is the business manager of the new Perth office. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels

Bunker trading firm Integr8 Fuels has expanded to Australasia for the first time, opening a new office in Perth.

The firm's new Perth office will aim to cater to the growing renewables segment in the region, as well as offshore oil and gas projects, Integr8 said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The company will particularly aim to work with local physical suppliers with ISCC certification, with decarbonisation initiatives from the Australian government expected to boost biofuel bunker demand.

The dynamic evolution of the Australasian bunker market reflects mounting interest in the exploration of alternative energy solutions and our commitment lies in supporting clients as they navigate the opportunities and challenges that this momentous transition offers," Chris Seidel, business manager of the new Perth office, said in the statement.

"Fundamental to this will be building and reinforcing partnerships with trusted, hands-on local suppliers."