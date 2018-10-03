SIBCON 2018: E-BDN, IMO 2020 Fuels, and a 2030 Roadmap for Singapore's Bunker Industry all Discussed During Keynote Speech

Keynote Speech at SIBCON 2018: Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Developments with electronic bunker delivery notes, mass flow meters (MFMs) for bunkering, and IMO 2020 bunker supply operations were among the highlights of of the Keynote speech this morning at the 20th SIBCON event in Singapore. made by Senior Minister of State, Dr Lam Pin Min, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Health.

Delegates heard that the mandatory use of MFM in Singapore for MFO delivery has been a success, and "has made MFO deliveries more efficient, and buyers are more assured of the volume delivered."

It has also not had a negative impact on bunker volumes, as some had thought it might.

MFM for distillate bunker deliveries will come into force form July 1, 2019, and today delegates were told the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) expect to complete all necessary approvals in time for the start of the new rules.

MPA has also recently completed tests on the use of electronic bunker delivery notes (e-BDN) and will launch an E-BDN pilot in the combining months.

Singapore is also working closely with the industry to ensure Singapore is ready to supply low sulfur fuels from January 1, 2020, when the new "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force.

MPA will make available the list off licenced suppliers of low sulfur fuels in Singapore by mid 2019, with several bunker suppliers and oil majors including Shell, ExxonMobil and BP having already affirmed their readiness to supply 0.50% compliant fuels by January 1, 2020.

There has also been progress on LNG bunkering, with Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority today joining the LNG Bunkering Port Focus Group first formed in 2014 by MPA, Antwerp Port Authority, Port of Rotterdam, and Port of Zeebrugge. It is the first member from the Middle East.

MPA has also allocated $5 million under the Green Energy Programme to support the development and use of clean alternative fuels such as biofuels and methanol.

Finally, delegates were told MPA and industry partners will co-create a 2030 Roadmap for the Singapore Bunker Industry that "will be a beacon as the industry navigates ahead for future growth."

The Roadmap will include drivers such as digitalisation and innovation, and transparency and productivity in the sector. The group will work towards completing the roadmap by fourth quarter of 2019.

"This year marks the 20th edition of the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON) and it remains the key global platform to provide thought leadership for the industry. In light of the International Maritime Organization’s global sulphur limit from 1 January 2020, Singapore is committed to ensure a sufficient and broad range of solutions available to ship owners," Mr. Andrew Tan, Chief Executive, MPA, said in comments released alongside today's Keynote.

"As the world’s leading bunkering hub, MPA will continue working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that Singapore is well positioned for 2020 and beyond."