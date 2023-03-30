Yangtze River: New Bunker Quality, Shore Power Regs in Effect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yangtze River. File Image / Pixabay

New regulations for ships aimed at preventing and controlling pollution from ships have come into effect for the Yangtze River, the Shanghai Municipality and Jiangsu Province.

The new rules came into effect from March 1, 2023 and impact a number of areas including bunker quality standards and the use of shore power.

Regarding bunker quality, all marine fuel used by ships must now meet applicable quality standards and bunker delivery notes (BDN) kept for three years, and bunker samples kept for one year.

Local agency Huatai noted that the new rules align with the existing requirements of Regulation 18 of Annex VI, MARPOL.

As for updates to the shore power rules, vessels fitted with a shore power connection must now use shore power.

Huatai adds that ships using shore power can be given priority berthing, and the service fee for shore power can be reduced or waived.

Readers can learn more via NorthStandard here: https://north-standard.com/news/new-pollution-prevention-regulations-in-yangtze-river-with-effect-from-1st-march-2023/