Singapore's MPA Signs Three Deals Seeking to Develop Ammonia Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is making rapid progress in setting up alternative bunker supply. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority has signed three deals seeking to develop ammonia bunkering in the city-state's waters as part of Singapore Maritime Week events.

The deals could signal the rapid growth of alternative fuel supply in Singapore over the coming years. In an interview with Ship & Bunker this week Tham Wai Wah, chief sustainability officer at the MPA, said the maritime authority was committed to ensuring ships calling at Singapore have a range of competitive energy options.

The first memorandum of understanding is with ITOCHU Corporation, ITOCHU Enex, MOL, Pavilion Energy, TotalEnergies Marine Fuel and Vopak Terminals, envisaging the development of an ammonia fuel supply chain, the MPA said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The deal sets out plans to develop an on- or off-shore ammonia facility and bunker delivery vessel in Singapore.

The second, with ITOCHU and 15 other port authorities, establishes a platform to exchange views and harmonise standards on the safety of ammonia bunkering.

The third, with the SABRE consortium, seeks to develop an integrated ammonia supply chain with the goal of commencing ammonia bunkering within this decade.

"In our rapidly evolving interconnected world, we need international partnerships and a robust ecosystem of partners to decarbonise," Kenneth Lim, assistant chief executive of the MPA, said in the statement.

"On a parallel track, we also continue to innovate the future of shipping operations with autonomous shipping being one of the long-term targets, to build resilience in the maritime sector."