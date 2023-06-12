Singapore: MPA Launches This Year's Port Tech Challenge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: smart port. File Image / Pixabay.

A fresh round of start up development funding will be made available to maritime companies under Singapore's Smart Port Challenge 2023 (SPC2023), the port authority has said.

The scheme is run annually to find technological solutions to port operations. It comes under the umbrella of PIER71, an initiative launched by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the National University of Singapore.

Firms can pitch ideas on maritime decaronisation, smart port operations and supply chain resilience.Successful bids will get advice from experienced marine technology companies as well as access grant funding.

"We are certain that these start-ups and the wider PIER71™ alumni will unlock new possibilities in efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability that will make an impactful contribution to the maritime industry," Professor Chen Tsuhan, NUS deputy president for innovation and enterprise, said.

The top three winners in the competition will be announced in November. Previous winners include, from last year's competition, Gotsurge, GreenCOP and Seadronix, and, in 2020, Fuelsave.