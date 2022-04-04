Fratelli Cosulich Adds Bunker Barge in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the company's sixth operating in Singapore. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich has added another bunker barge to its operations in Singapore.

The firm has taken delivery of the 7,994 DWT barge Margherita Cosulich, it said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

The vessel is equipped with two mass flow meters, allowing it to carry out dual-grade bunker delivery operations.

"She is the sixth tanker in our fleet, purchased with the intention to increase and also improve our fleet profile, by adding a new and modern tanker," the company said in the statement.

The company's other five vessels operating in Singapore are the Maria Cosulich, the Luisella Cosulich, the Cecilia Cosulich, the Emma Cosulich and the Grazia Cosulich.