Bunker Supplier Fuelinc Adds Bunker Barges in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is based in Mumbai, and was founded by Mohin Jassal in 2021. Image Credit: Mohin Jassal / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier Fuelinc has added two bunker barges to its delivery infrastructure in India.

The two chartered barges will be deployed at Mumbai, a company representative told Ship & Bunker. The vessels will deliver VLSFO, HSFO and MGO.

The first, the MT Zain, has 450 mt of MGO capacity and is already in service.

The second, the MT Sahir, has 1,200 mt of VLSFO and HSFO capacity. This vessel has been undergoing a dry-docking, and will enter service as of November 1.

The company is based in Mumbai, and was founded by Mohin Jassal in 2021.