Shipping Company K Line Seeks to Help Develop Hydrogen Supply Chain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan plans to be burning 10 million mt/year of hydrogen across various sectors by 2030. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line) has joined an effort to develop the hydrogen supply chain in Japan, the company said Monday.

K Line has joined the Japan Hydrogen Association, which will seek to promote global cooperation in hydrogen-oriented activities and build up its supply chain, the company said in a statement on its website.

"We have decided to participate in the association because its initiative – implementation of hydrogen in the society and encouragement to develop hydrogen industry through collaboration with various stakeholders – is fully aligned with our principle to drive decarbonization of ourselves and the society," K Line said in the statement.

The company has previously announced a target of cutting its carbon emissions by 50% from 2008's levels by 2030.

Japan has set a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and plans to be burning 10 million mt/year of hydrogen across various sectors by 2030.