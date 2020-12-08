Shipping Company K Line Seeks to Help Develop Hydrogen Supply Chain

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 8, 2020

Shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line) has joined an effort to develop the hydrogen supply chain in Japan, the company said Monday.

K Line has joined the Japan Hydrogen Association, which will seek to promote global cooperation in hydrogen-oriented activities and build up its supply chain, the company said in a statement on its website.

"We have decided to participate in the association because its initiative – implementation of hydrogen in the society and encouragement to develop hydrogen industry through collaboration with various stakeholders – is fully aligned with our principle to drive decarbonization of ourselves and the society," K Line said in the statement.

The company has previously announced a target of cutting its carbon emissions by 50% from 2008's levels by 2030.

Japan has set a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and plans to be burning 10 million mt/year of hydrogen across various sectors by 2030.

