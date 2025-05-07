Chimbusco Conducts First B30 Biofuel Bunkering in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chimbusco bunkered a boxship operated by OOCL with B30 biofuel in Hong Kong. Image Credit: Chimbusco

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical has carried out the first B30 marine biofuel bunkering in Hong Kong.

A container ship operated by OOCL was bunkered with ISCC-certified B30 today, Chimbusco said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that Chimbusco has started B30 biofuel supply after the IMO eased its carriage rules for biofuels.

The IMO-approved interim guideline allows conventional bunker tankers to carry blends up to 30% bio content, up from the previous limit of 25%.

Several other suppliers in global ports have also started offering B30 marine biofuel blends after the IMO approved the interim guideline in MEPC 83.

Chimbusco delivered a total of 46,450 mt of biofuel blends in Hong Kong in 2024.