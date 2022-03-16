GFL Fuels Adds Bunker Barge in India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company had previously owned the barge outright. Image Credit: GFL Fuels

Marine fuel and lubricant supplier GFL Fuels has added a bunker barge to its operations in India.

The company has chartered the barge Vaspar since early this month and has deployed it at the port of Visakhapatnam in India, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company had previously owned the barge outright before selling it and subsequently taking it back on charter.

"Sales have risen aggressively in the port of Vizag, and we are confident of using Vaspar's potential to the maximum," the company said in the statement.

"Bunker availability in Vizag was a bit challenging, but it has been sorted out now.

"We were contemplating on using our own BDN in Visakhapatnam but it has been decided by the management to use Indian Government Oil Refinery BDN so the end consumer shall be confident of receiving the full and actual quantity loaded only from the terminal."

GFL Fuels is based in Dubai.