Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Operations Executive in Singapore
Wednesday July 17, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with effective communication skills and experience with ship operations. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel
Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a new operations executive / bunker programmer in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with effective communication skills and experience with ship operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Prepare ship position updates
- Ensure the ship voyage is performed efficiently and that costs are kept to a minimum
- Coordinate the day-to-day operational activities and liaise with external parties to ensure efficient commercial operations
- Update clients on ship activities, personnel, and fleet changes
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.