BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Operations Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday July 17, 2024

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a new operations executive / bunker programmer in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with effective communication skills and experience with ship operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Prepare ship position updates
  • Ensure the ship voyage is performed efficiently and that costs are kept to a minimum
  • Coordinate the day-to-day operational activities and liaise with external parties to ensure efficient commercial operations
  • Update clients on ship activities, personnel, and fleet changes

