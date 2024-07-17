BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Operations Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with effective communication skills and experience with ship operations. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a new operations executive / bunker programmer in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with effective communication skills and experience with ship operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Prepare ship position updates

Ensure the ship voyage is performed efficiently and that costs are kept to a minimum

Coordinate the day-to-day operational activities and liaise with external parties to ensure efficient commercial operations

Update clients on ship activities, personnel, and fleet changes

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.