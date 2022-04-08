Hin Leong Sister Firm Xihe Holdings to be Wound Up

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The announcement was made in a notice in Singapore's Government Gazette this week. File Image / Pixabay

Xihe Holdings, the shipping sister firm of collapsed commodity trader Hin Leong Trading, is to be wound up.

Singapore's High Court has issued a winding-up order against Xihe Holdings (Pte) Ltd, according to a notice published in the city-state's Government Gazette this week. The order was made on March 24, and any remaining creditors of the company are instructed to contact the firm's liquidators with evidence of their claim.

The company's fleet was gradually sold off over the past two years in the aftermath of the Hin Leong collapse, and several of its subsidiaries have already been wound up.

Xihe Holdings was responsible for the fleet of Hin Leong shipping unit Ocean Tankers.