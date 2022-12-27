Shanghai Keeps Lid on Covid-Related Disruption

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shanghai: adapting. File Image / Pixabay.

The shipment of international goods is being isolated to help minimise disruption at the southern Chinese port of Shanghai as a wave of Covid infections sweeps the country.

Overseas vessels are being kept to a closed-loop zone to avoid massive delays, business news provider Economic Times has reported citing an oil-shipping broker.

In addition, most infected staff have mild symptoms, and there are backup teams and emergency plans in place, the source was reported as saying.

Pent up demand as the global pandemic subsided coupled to strict rules on Covid outbreaks in Chinese cities (which have now been relaxed) led to bottlenecks at the world's biggest container port.

Congestion at Shanghai impacts box trade flows with ripple effects seen in global ports.