Bulker Arrested in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrest was made on Thursday. Image Credit: MMEA

The authorities in Malaysia arrested a dry bulk carrier late last week on suspicion of unauthorised anchoring in the country's waters.

The Panama-flagged 53,300 DWT dry bulk carrier Pacific 07 was arrested about 21 nautical miles southwest of Sekinchan on May 4, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a social media post on Friday.

The ship was on its way from Bangladesh to Singapore.

The captain and another crew member were detained for questioning.

"The MMEA always takes legal compliance seriously, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure the well-being of the country's waters, especially the waters of the State of Selangor, is always preserved," the authority said.