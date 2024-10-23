Green Hydrogen Production hub Plan for Southeast Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sumatra: site of facility. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore's Sembcorp Utilities and Indonesia's PT PLN Energi Primer have agreed on a green hydrogen production facility on the Indonesia island of Sumatra. The move follows on from an earlier feasibility study agreement between the two firms.

When built, the facility would have a production capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes of green hydrogen per year.

The aim of the joint development agreement signed between the two firms (which are subsidiaries of Sembcorp and Persero respectively) is to create "a regional green hydrogen hub connecting Sumatra, the Riau Islands and Singapore", according to a statement on Sebcorp's website.

Hydrogen, both green and blue, is seen as a possible low-emission, alternative bunker fuel for ships.