Dan-Bunkering Appoints Commercial Director in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dan-Bunkering has a team of three in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a new commercial director in Singapore.

Christian Finnerup has moved to Singapore to take on the role of commercial director at the company's office there, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Finnerup was previously offshore manager for Dan-Bunkering in Copenhagen, and has worked for the company in Denmark since 2009.

"My focus will be on expanding our service offering to the global offshore customer base," Finnerup said in the post.

Dan-Bunkering's Singapore team now consists of Christian Finnerup, Norman Xie and Juwita Setiawan.

Contact details for Finnerup are as follows:

Christian Vandvig Finnerup

Phone: +65 6572 4317

Mobile: +65 9176 9961

E-mail and Teams: cvf@dan-bunkering.com